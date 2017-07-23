Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Seeing regular reps at shorstop
Rojas will start at shortstop and bat eighth Sunday against the Reds, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
It was expected that Rojas would serve as a utility infielder for the Marlins when he was activated from the 60-day disabled list Tuesday, but he's instead stepped into an everyday role at shortstop, displacing J.T. Riddle. Rojas will draw his fourth consecutive start Sunday after compiling three hits in 11 at-bats over the prior three contests. The 28-year-old owns an unremarkable .250/.299/.316 batting line for his career, so expectations should be tempered while he continues to see regular starts.
