Rojas is scheduled to undergo surgery on his right wrist Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Rojas sustained the wrist injury July 21 versus the Rangers and has been playing through it ever since. The Marlins aren't yet placing Rojas on the injured list, so he could still play Monday and Tuesday against Atlanta before he undergoes surgery the morning of Miami's season finale Wednesday. For the season, Rojas has produced a .237 average with six homers, 19 doubles, 36 RBI, 34 runs and nine stolen bases over 139 games.