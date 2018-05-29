Rojas went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Monday's 7-2 win over the Padres.

It was yet another solid showing from Rojas, whose .263 average, seven home runs, 24 RBI and two stolen bases on the season have made him a surprising asset in deeper mixed and NL-only leagues. While fantasy owners will likely continue to deploy Rojas at shortstop or a middle-infield slot, the 29-year-old nonetheless appears poised to gain third-base eligibility in the near future if he doesn't have it already -- he made 15 appearances at the position in 2017. He has made his last three starts at the hot corner and should serve as the primary option there with Martin Prado (hamstring) likely in store for an extended absence.