Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Settling into leadoff role
Rojas will start at shortstop and bat leadoff Saturday against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
At least for the time being, Rojas looks to be the Marlins' top option in the table-setting role, as he'll lead off for a fifth consecutive game. With no home runs in 275 plate appearances, Ramos brings little to no power to the table but has at least been somewhat useful in deeper mixed leagues and NL-only formats thanks to his five stolen bases and .274 batting average.
