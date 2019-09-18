Rojas and the Marlins agreed to a two-year contract Wednesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the contract buys out one year of arbitration, one year of free agency, and includes a team option for a third year.

Rojas has been a steady presence on the Marlins' infield for three years in a row, so the team decided to lock him up at least through the end of the 2021 season. With the new deal in hand, expect Rojas to open the 2020 campaign as the Marlins' starting shortstop.