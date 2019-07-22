Rojas (shoulder) remains out of the lineup Monday against the White Sox.

Rojas left Saturday's game against the Dodgers and did not start Sunday's contest, though he did appear off the bench. Yadiel Rivera remains the starter at shortstop in his absence. Rojas is expected to test his shoulder prior to Monday's clash and is hopeful to start a game within the next few days, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.

