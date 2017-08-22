Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Sits out Game 2
Rojas is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Rojas was solid in Game 1 of the doubleheader -- going 1-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI -- but he'll head to the bench for the second tilt of the day. Mike Aviles will man the shortstop position in his absence and bat eighth.
