Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Sitting in front end of doubleheader
Rojas is out of the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Mets, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Jon Berti will fill in at shortstop and atop the order as Rojas sits for the first time in 10 games in what likely amounts to maintenance. Expect Rojas to check back into the lineup for the second game of the twin bill, with his absence from the front end of the doubleheader sparing him from a tough matchup versus Mets ace Jacob deGrom. Rojas is batting .271 with three home runs, seven RBI and 11 runs in his 19 games since the All-Star break.
