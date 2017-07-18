Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Slated to return Tuesday
Rojas (thumb) will be activated from the DL on Tuesday, Tim Healey of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.
It sounds like Rojas may get an opportunity to play regularly upon his return, at least initially, as Martin Prado is back on the DL with a knee sprain. The 28-year-old Rojas has fared well at the plate in a small sample this year, but he's just a .249/.299/.316 career hitter at the big-league level. He suffered a broken thumb in early May.
