Rojas has gone 4-for-21 (.190) through 11 Grapefruit League games and has yet to collect an extra-base hit.

He does have four walks against only two strikeouts, but Rojas has yet to get in sync at the plate. The 32-year-old is locked in as the Marlins' starting shortstop and posted a career-high .888 OPS last year, but he's more likely to produce something closer to his career .266/.319/.358 slash line in 2021.