Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Smacks first homer
Rojas went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI in Thursday's loss to the Nationals.
After going yard 11 times last season, he finally hit his first home run of 2019 to lead off Thursday's game. Despite the lack of homers, Rojas has been able to tally extra-base hits, including eight doubles over the last 16 games. His potential for run production is limited in the leadoff spot of a lackluster Marlins lineup, but he's shown off his speed several times this year with six stolen bases.
