Rojas got the start at shortstop and hit leadoff Saturday, going 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and three RBI in a 7-3 win over the Rockies.

He shifted over to first base in the eighth inning as part of a double switch, a move that could be a regular occurrence this year for the 30-year-old. Rojas has teased some fantasy utility in the past -- he hit .290 in 90 games in 2017, and then swatted a career-high 11 homers in 2018 -- so while his multi-position eligibility is still his biggest selling point in deeper formats, if he continues to hit and wrests a larger share of the playing time at short away from JT Riddle, Rojas could begin to show up on the radar in shallower leagues.