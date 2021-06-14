Rojas (finger) was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Sunday at Triple-A Jacksonville, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Rojas didn't get the chance to play after Sunday's contest was postponed due to inclement weather, and with Jacksonville off the schedule until Tuesday, the Marlins could look to reassign him to a different affiliate to get in some action. In any case, the fact that he's now beginning a rehab assignment suggests that Rojas' return to the big-league roster is imminent, with his activation from the 10-day injured list likely to come later this week. Once reinstated, Rojas will likely take over as the Marlins' everyday shortstop, with rookie Jazz Chisholm moving back to second base.
More News
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Gets in swings during BP•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Starting baseball activity•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: X-rays reveal finger fracture•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Shifts to injured list•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Headed to injured list•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Dislocates finger Thursday•