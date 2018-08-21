Rojas (ankle) remains out of the starting lineup Tuesday against the Yankees, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Rojas bruised his ankle back on Aug. 13 and hasn't started since, but he's been able to come off the bench on three occasions. It's unclear if he remains injured or if he's simply been removed from the lineup in favor of JT Riddle, who has now started eight straight games at shortstop.