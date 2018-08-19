Rojas (ankle) is still on the bench Sunday against the Nationals, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Rojas exited Monday's game against the Braves with an ankle bruise and has not been in the lineup since. It's unclear whether that's completely injury-related or if he's simply been dropped from the starting lineup in favor of J.T. Riddle, as he's appeared off the bench on three occasions.

