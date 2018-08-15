Rojas (ankle) remains out of the lineup Wednesday against the Braves, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Rojas left the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Braves with a left ankle bruise. He'll wind up missing at least two starts. The Marlins have an off day Thursday, so there's a chance that one more day of rest will be enough to allow Rojas to return Friday in Washington.