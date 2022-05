Rojas (calf) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Tampa, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins will be without both of their preferred starters in the middle infield, as Jazz Chisholm (hamstring) joins Rojas on the bench. Erik Gonzalez will hit eighth and check in at shortstop for Rojas, who is out for a second straight game due to a sore left calf.