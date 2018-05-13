Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Suffers bruised wrist
X-rays on Rojas' bruised left wrist were negative Sunday but his immediate availability remains uncertain, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
He left the game against the Braves after being hit on the wrist by a pitch, finishing 0-for-1 with a walk. Rojas was replaced at first base by Derek Dietrich. The Marlins have an off day Monday, and Rojas should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.
