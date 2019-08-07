Rojas exited Tuesday's game versus the Mets with a right hamstring straing, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Rojas sustained the injury when he lost his balance running to first base, causing him to land awkwardly on his right leg. The 30-year-old seems likely to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, but for now he should be considered day-to-day.

