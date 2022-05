Rojas went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Nationals.

He got the Marlins on the board with a fifth-inning shot off Joan Adon. Rojas has only two homers on the year with the other coming April 29, but the shortstop has been looking better in May, slashing .271/.300/.396 over his last 14 games.