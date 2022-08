Rojas went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Atlanta.

Rojas drove in the Marlins' only run of the game in the fourth inning and later stole second base after singling in the ninth. Since his last multi-hit game July 29, he went 6-for-44 (.136) over a 12-game span. The 33-year-old is slashing .235/.288/.332 with 29 RBI, nine steals and 21 extra-base hits through 102 games.