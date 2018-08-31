Rojas is not in the lineup against Toronto on Friday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Rojas will head to the bench after going 1-for-9 during a two-game set in Boston earlier this week. Across the month of August, he's hit just .230 with a .619 OPS and failed to record a multi-hit game in 23 outings. JT Riddle will man shortstop and bat sixth in his absence.