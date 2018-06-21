Rojas went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's loss to the Giants.

Rojas is hitting a lowly .200 in June, but he seems to be turning it around of late. Over his last four games, the 29-year-old is 7-for-12 (.583) with four RBI and four runs scored. Though the Miami lineup won't provide many run-scoring or run-producing opportunities, Rojas is among the team's leaders with 28 RBI on the year to go along with a .244/.308/.356 slash line.