Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Tallies three hits Wednesday
Rojas went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's loss to the Giants.
Rojas is hitting a lowly .200 in June, but he seems to be turning it around of late. Over his last four games, the 29-year-old is 7-for-12 (.583) with four RBI and four runs scored. Though the Miami lineup won't provide many run-scoring or run-producing opportunities, Rojas is among the team's leaders with 28 RBI on the year to go along with a .244/.308/.356 slash line.
More News
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Drives in three Monday•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Back in action Monday•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Not in lineup for series finale•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Dealing with hand bruise•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Remains on bench Saturday•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Resting Thursday vs. Giants•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart