Rojas (hand) will have a CT scan Monday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

He was scratched from Saturday's lineup with a bruised left hand and wasn't in Sunday's lineup, but appeared in the ninth inning as a defensive replacement. The fact that he was healthy enough to enter the game but still has tests on tap is a bit curious, but we should get a better idea how serious the injury is on Monday.

