Rojas went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

The veteran shortstop had gone just 3-for-33 (.091) over his prior 10 games, in part due to nagging lower-body issues, but a day off Sunday followed by a team off day Monday gave him a chance to heal up and clear his head. Rojas is hitting .258 on the season with zero homers, three steals, eight RBI and 14 runs through 27 contests, and he'll continue to see plenty of action as the leadoff hitter until Jazz Chisholm (hamstring) returns.