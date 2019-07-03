Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Three hits in loss
Rojas went 3-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Nationals.
The 30-year-old just keeps on racking up base knocks. Rojas has seven multi-hit performances in his last 12 games, slashing .417/.473/.542 over that stretch, albeit without much production -- zero homers, one steal, five RBI and seven runs. In fact, he's still looking for his first home run this season after slugging a career-high 11 in 2018, but Rojas already has a career-high 20 doubles to go along with a .294 batting average, so some of those two-baggers could start flying over the fence in the second half.
