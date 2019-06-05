Rojas went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Brewers.

Six different Marlins had multi-hit efforts in the 16-0 rout, giving Rojas a chance to be productive even from the bottom of the order. The shortstop has hit safely in seven straight games and 13 of his last 14, slashing .346/.386/.404 over that stretch with two steals, five RBI and seven runs.