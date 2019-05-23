Rojas went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's win over the Tigers.

The shortstop put together his first multi-hit performance since May 1, hitting a miserable .151 (8-for-53) in 15 games in between. Rojas is still looking for his first homer of 2019 after slugging a career-high 11 last year, but his .250/.307/.291 slash line through 44 contests is otherwise right in line with his career numbers.