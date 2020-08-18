Rojas (COVID-19 injured list) was assigned to the Marlins' alternate training site in Jupiter on Saturday after receiving clearance to resume baseball activities, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins have cleared all 18 of their players that have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the season to resume training, indicating that none of those individuals suffered from overly serious symptoms of the coronavirus. Since Rojas was sidelined for about three weeks while recovering from COVID-19 and waiting to clear the necessary protocols, he'll presumably need several days to prepare himself for a return to game action. Once the Marlins deem his ready to return from the COVID-19 IL, Rojas will likely settle back in as Miami's everyday shortstop.