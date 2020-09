Rojas went 2-for-4 with two singles, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 5-3 win over the Mets.

Rojas's pair of singles brought his batting average up to .349. He drove in Lewin Diaz in the sixth inning for his 12th RBI of the season and he also swiped his second bag. The shortstop will take a three-game hit streak into the series against Toronto.