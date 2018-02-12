Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Will compete for starting shortstop role
Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Saturday that Rojas would receive the chance to compete with J.T. Riddle for the starting shortstop role during spring training, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports. "I think we look at Riddle and [Miguel] Rojas both as shortstops," Mattingly said when asked about potential starters.
Rojas offers a solid glove at multiple spots across the infield and posted a strong .361 on-base percentage across 306 plate appearances in 2017, but a dearth of power makes him best optimized as a utility man. For that reason, Riddle would seem to have the edge on the everyday gig heading into the spring, though the performance of both shortstops in Grapefruit League play may ultimately dictate Mattingly's decision.
