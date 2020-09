Rojas had X-rays on his hand come back negative after exiting Saturday's loss to Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Rojas was lifted for a pinch hitter during the seventh inning, and it's unclear how he sustained the injury, though it doesn't appear to be serious. Jazz Chisholm and Isan Diaz would likely work at shortstop and second base should Rojas be forced to miss time.