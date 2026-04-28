Marlins' Pete Fairbanks: Battling thumb injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fairbanks left Monday's game against the Dodgers with a right thumb injury, Fish on First reports.
Manager Clayton McCullough described Fairbanks' injury as an "unusual sensation" in the right-hander's thumb, resulting in his removal from the matchup. McCullough also noted that Fairbanks will be evaluated further, at which point another update should surface. Anthony Bender could be asked to handle save opportunities until Fairbanks is cleared to return.
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