Fairbanks described the issue that took him off the mound Monday as numbness in his pitching hand, a potential recurrence of the nerve issue that sidelined him in April 2024 while with the Rays, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. "Just a lot of diminished sensation," Fairbanks said after the game. "Felt like any movement of the wrist would exacerbate just loss of sensation in the index finger. So we'll see where it goes and how to work on it."

The right-hander was sidelined for about three weeks in 2024 when the issue first surfaced, but Fairbanks went on to have a strong season for Tampa Bay once he returned, converting 23 of 27 save chances with a 3.57 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 45.1 innings in that campaign. For however long Fairbanks is unavailable this time around. the Marlins will likely deploy a committee in the ninth inning, with Anthony Bender, Tyler Phillips, Andrew Nardi and Calvin Faucher all options to close out games depending on matchups.