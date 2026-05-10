Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said that he expects Fairbanks (hand) to return from the 15-day injured list Wednesday when first eligible, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

After checking out fine after throwing a live batting practice session Saturday, Fairbanks has been cleared to join the Marlins for the start of their six-game road trip and should be ready to go for the second game of the club's series in Minnesota. Before hitting the shelf April 28 after experiencing nerve irritation in his right hand, Fairbanks had notched five saves in six chances but had posted a 10.00 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in nine innings over 10 appearances. Fairbanks' underlying numbers (3.48 xERA, 22.0 K-BB%) were more encouraging, however, and he should immediately step back in as Miami's preferred closing option after none of the Marlins' other relievers have seized control of the ninth inning while he's been on the shelf.