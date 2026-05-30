Marlins' Pete Fairbanks: Serves up walk-off homer

Fairbanks (2-3) took the loss Friday against the Mets, giving up two runs (one earned) on one hit while recording one out in the 10th inning.

Brought on to keep the game tied at 7-7, Fairbanks instead served up a walk-off homer to MJ Melendez. The right-hander has allowed two homers in 5.1 innings over six appearances since returning in mid-May from nerve irritation in his hand, suggesting his control may not be as sharp as it was prior to the issue cropping up. Fairbanks has converted six of eight saves chances for the Marlins this season, but his 7.53 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 21:7 K:BNB through 14.1 innings are far from his career ratios.