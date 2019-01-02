Marlins' Rosell Herrera: Claimed by Marlins
Herrera was claimed off waivers by the Marlins on Wednesday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Herrera was cast off the Royals' roster after a forgettable debut season in which he hit .234/.286/.317 in 86 games in both Cincinnati and Kansas City. He has some defensive versatility, playing second, third and all three outfield positions in 2018, but that will only help his odds of winning a bench role if he can also hit well enough to be worth rostering. He'll join one of the easiest organizations in which to earn playing time in Miami, but it would be a surprise to see him producing at a fantasy-relevant level this season.
