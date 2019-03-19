Marlins' Rosell Herrera: Could have edge for bench job
Herrera's ability to play center field could give him an advantage in the battle for a bench job with the Marlins, Wells Dusenbury of The Sun-Sentinel reports.
He hasn't done much at the plate this spring -- Herrera is slashing .216/.293/.297 through 17 games -- but he's 4-for-4 on stolen base attempts, and the Marlins need someone to back up Lewis Brinson in center. If Herrera does break camp on the 25-man roster, his defensive versatility would fit in well on a roster that already includes utility players like Miguel Rojas and Martin Prado, even if it doesn't afford him many opportunities for playing time.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for Mariners-A's
Two teams begin their regular season a week ahead of and 6,000 miles away from everyone else....
-
Spring Notes: McMahon surging
Is Ryan McMahon must-draft? Has Caleb Smith positioned himself alongside Trevor Richards as...
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
The perfect draft strategy
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite draft strategies for the three main Fantasy Baseball...
-
SP Strategy: Draft Dodgers
Want to build an elite pitching staff? You may not have to look far or wide to find it