Herrera's ability to play center field could give him an advantage in the battle for a bench job with the Marlins, Wells Dusenbury of The Sun-Sentinel reports.

He hasn't done much at the plate this spring -- Herrera is slashing .216/.293/.297 through 17 games -- but he's 4-for-4 on stolen base attempts, and the Marlins need someone to back up Lewis Brinson in center. If Herrera does break camp on the 25-man roster, his defensive versatility would fit in well on a roster that already includes utility players like Miguel Rojas and Martin Prado, even if it doesn't afford him many opportunities for playing time.