Marlins' Rosell Herrera: Fuels offense against Cleveland
Herrera went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Cleveland.
A two-run double in the fourth inning and an run-scoring single in the sixth gave Caleb Smith all the run support he would need on the night, while also doubling Herrera's RBI total on the year. His .172/.226/.224 slash line through 27 games keeps him far off fantasy radars, but if he can put together a hot streak at the plate, there is playing time in the Marlins' outfield up for grabs.
