Marlins' Rosell Herrera: Gets another day off
Herrera is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Cubs, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Herrera started three straight contests prior to Sunday, but he'll now head to the bench for the third consecutive matchup. Isaac Galloway draws another start in center field and will bat eighth.
