Herrera will start in center field and bat eighth Sunday against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Herrera was originally scheduled to ride the bench for the fifth time in six games, but Jon Berti (oblique) was a late scratch, thrusting him into the lineup. The 26-year-old could see an uptick in playing time going forward, depending on the severity of Berti's injury.

