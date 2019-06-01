Herrera went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Padres.

For the second time this week, Herrera entered the game as a pinch hitter and went yard, this time stepping to the plate for Caleb Smith in the sixth inning and spoiling a potential shutout bid for San Diego pitcher Joey Lucchesi. Those are his only two homers of the year, however, and Herrera's .222/.293/.344 slash line will likely keep him in a bench role.

