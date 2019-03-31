Herrera will start in left field and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Rockies, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Herrera will get his chance to bat atop the Marlins' lineup Sunday, serving as the team's fourth different leadoff hitter in as many games. While it may not become his typical lineup spot, Herrera should continue to see regular playing time with Garrett Cooper (calf) sidelined by injury.