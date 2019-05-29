Herrera pinch hit for Curtis Granderson in the eighth inning and went 1-for-1 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Giants.

The 26-year-old has started only two games since May 15, as Harold Ramirez's emergence has pushed Herrera into a reserve role for which he's probably a better fit. The homer was his first of the season and only the second of his career, and his .207/.281/.299 slash line doesn't make a strong case for more consistent playing time.