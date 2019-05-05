Herrera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Herrera had started each of the past three games in center field and provided the Miami offense with a nice lift, registering four hits in 11 at-bats and driving in four. Isaac Galloway will check into the starting nine in the series finale, but Herrera looks to be ahead of him on the depth chart for now.