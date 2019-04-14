Marlins' Rosell Herrera: Sits again Sunday
Herrera is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Herrera saw fairly regular action through the first 10 games of the year but has now been in the lineup only once in the past six contests. The 26-year-old can play all three outfield spots but has seen only two starts in right field despite Garrett Cooper (calf) being on the injured list, with Peter O'Brien -- prior to his demotion -- and Austin Dean instead garnering the recent starts.
