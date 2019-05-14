Marlins' Rosell Herrera: Sits again Tuesday
Herrera sits for the second straight game Tuesday against the Rays, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Herrera is hitting just .203/.280/.243 on the season. Jon Berti starts in center field again in his absence.
