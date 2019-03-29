Marlins' Rosell Herrera: Starts in left field
Herrera drew the start in left field and went 0-for-3 in Thursday's season opener against the Rockies.
Herrera made the team despite a sluggish spring at the dish and ended up drawing the start on Opening Day, although it appears his bat has yet to wake up. He should serve in a bench role for the Marlins in 2019, but it appears skipper Don Mattingly is willing to give Herrera opportunities at the plate early in the year. The 26-year-old slashed .234/.286/.317 with a home run and 20 RBI over 86 games a season ago during stops with Cincinnati and Kansas City.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unveil their...
-
Trade Chart (H2H points)
If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...