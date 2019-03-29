Herrera drew the start in left field and went 0-for-3 in Thursday's season opener against the Rockies.

Herrera made the team despite a sluggish spring at the dish and ended up drawing the start on Opening Day, although it appears his bat has yet to wake up. He should serve in a bench role for the Marlins in 2019, but it appears skipper Don Mattingly is willing to give Herrera opportunities at the plate early in the year. The 26-year-old slashed .234/.286/.317 with a home run and 20 RBI over 86 games a season ago during stops with Cincinnati and Kansas City.