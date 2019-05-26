Herrera remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, David Wilson of the Miami Herald reports.

Herrera appeared to capture primary center-field duties earlier in the month, but his middling production at the dish prevented him from running away with the full-time job. Harold Ramirez has since passed him in the pecking order, as Herrera will come off the bench for the eighth time in the Marlins' last nine games.