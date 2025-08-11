The Marlins optioned Gusto to Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.

Gusto was appointed from Triple-A to serve as the Marlins' 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader with Atlanta and drew the start in the first game of the twin bill. He made a strong impression in his Marlins debut, taking a loss but striking out eight and limiting Atlanta to three runs on four hits and two walks over six innings. Though Gusto will head back to Triple-A, he could be the Marlins' top choice for a call-up if a spot in the rotation opens up at any point in the next few weeks.